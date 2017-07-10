Houston radio talk show host dies days after going public with his choice to quit chemo

Conservative Houston talk-show host Matt Patrick has died.

On behalf of his family, I am saddened to announce the passing of Matt Patrick. He was a good friend and will be missed. Svc details soon. pic.twitter.com/IisyVC2fBJ — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) July 9, 2017

The popular pundit and Texas transplant, who disclosed last week he was foregoing chemotherapy treatment for aggressive mucosal melanoma, died on Sunday.

Patrick began his career as a DJ in 1980 at WKDD in Akron, Ohio. He spent nearly three decades there before launching “The Matt Patrick Show” in 2008 on a different Akron station.

He took the program to Cincinnati and Cleveland stations before moving to Houston six years ago with his family.





Once he arrived in the Bayou City, the polarizing figure continued taking hardline stances, whether it was about how the Super Bowl would affect the homeless or his latest opinions on President Donald Trump.

In a statement, family members said he started almost every day in the hot tub with prayer.

He was 58.