Raking in nearly $1 million this year, Sugar Land is cleaning up traffic with its red light cameras
Controversial? Yes.

Voted out in Houston?  Also, yes.

But one thing is for sure: Red-light cameras are netting a boatload of money for the city of Sugar Land.

Southwest of downtown Houston, the city is on track to make almost $1 million for the fiscal year 2017.

With a $75 fine for each red light run, it all adds up — to a whopping $977,350.


While Sugar Land must still split the funds with the state, its share goes to future traffic safety programs.

Despite Houston’s opposition, city manager Allen Bogard defended the lights, saying they contribute to a budget “meet(ing) the needs of our residents and visitors–today and in the future.”

Sugar Land touts itself as a safe city, and, even if drivers don’t like them, city officials believe the red-light tickets are helping achieve this distinction.

