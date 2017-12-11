Menu
Here in the Lone Star State, you can encounter the song “Deep in the Heart of Texas” anywhere — baseball games, football games, theme parks, carnivals, airports and it’s standard soundtrack at family barbecues.


Written by song-writing duo June Hershey and Don Swander, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” is one of the pair’s ode to Tex-Americana. written and recorded during World War II.

The pair also reportedly penned songs like “In Old Montana” and “Old Home Ranch.”

First recorded on December 9, 1941, the song is said to be an origination of more a Hollywood production than a genuine celebration of the state.

Although the song spent five weeks atop the Billboard charts in 1942, the song’s true fame only came after two Texans re-recorded the song, instilling its place in the Lone Star State’s history.

Legend goes, Texans Gene Autry and Tex Ritter quickly reclaimed the song on behalf of Texans, re-recording it in 1942; the two native sons performed the song in several movies the same year, as well, appearing in “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and “Heart of the Rio Grande.”

While the song is prolific across Texas, the BBC once banned the tune due to its catchy nature, describing it as an alleged distraction for factory workers they feared would inadvertently break out in song during a shift.

It’s only fitting a song about the best state in union would catch on worldwide.

After all, everything is bigger, better and, as the song goes, brighter in Texas.

