Recycling is returning to a curb near you, Houston – eventually

The city is returning to its eco-friendly side starting November 13, when city officials say curb-side recycling is set to resume.

However, some residents will be forced to to wait an extra week to get their bins emptied.

According to the city plan, “B Week” customers will see service resume on November 13, while “A Week” recycling service for those customers forced to wait the extra week will resume on November 20.

RELATED: Study shows that In-and-Out is Texas’ favorite fast food, world ends

Residents can check here to find out if they are “A Week” or “B Week” customers.





When residents put out their recycling, the city is asking they follow a few rules to save sorting time and prevent recyclable contamination by trash:

First, they said Hurricane Harvey debris cannot be recycled, since all debris is considered trash and should not be left in the green bin.

City officials are also asking residents to leave items loose, as bagging reportedly slows the sorting process and risks additional contamination of the recyclables.

RELATED: UT/Tribune poll shows divisive split on confederate memorial issue

Glass is still not permitted in recycling bins, however, residents can deposit the breakable materials at a number of neighborhood drop-off sites city-wide.

While the return of green can pick up is welcome relief for many Houstonians, junk waste and yard waste removal are still on hold as the city works to collect all Hurricane Harvey debris.

City of Houston confirms curbside recycling collection will resume next month https://t.co/8xQYt8lQfI pic.twitter.com/N7Cd0jUlvP — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 25, 2017

Hang in there, Houston!