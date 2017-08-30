Religious communities across the Bayou City are stepping up to help their fellow Houstonians

Following the controversy and swirls of conflicting information at Lakewood, as of Tuesday, another religious community is welcoming a displaced Houston:

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) opened four of its member mosques as round-the-clock shelters.

After overcrowding began at the George R. Brown Convention Center and other shelters around town, the extra space and support comes as a welcome relief to Texans, a number of whom are still being evacuated and need a place to get dry and stay safe.





According to the ISGH website, shelters are fully equipped and staffed by volunteers whose commitment to giving back so great, some were directed to help at other shelters in the city.

Houstonites of all backgrounds are utilizing and welcome at the shelter. Some classrooms at the centers are even being converted into private rooms for families with young children or older relatives.

Thanks to an overwhelming response of generosity, the mosques are also stocked with plenty of supplies for evacuees.

M.J. Khan, president of the ISGH, provided the City of Houston with a list of 50 doctors from the Islamic community willing to be on-call, explaining in an interview the Islamic community, and people in general, are with a duty to help one another in Houston’s time of need:

“This is an obligation, a religious obligation to help others. When you give, you don’t give only to your own family. …(Y)ou give to anybody who needs help. If you have no place to go, go to your neighborhood mosque.”

The Islamic Center of Greater Houston is helping. Here is some info. Please circulate. #Icgh #Houston #Harvey #assistanceinhouston #Texas A post shared by Amelia Paz (@ameliapazart) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

If you’d like to or need help in Houston, there are places of all denominations ready to assist.