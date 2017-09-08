Remember our last five former presidents? Well they’re working hand-in-hand for a heroic purpose

What do Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all have in common?

Besides being our nation’s former presidents, it was announced Thursday they are starting a joint effort to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

JUST IN: All 5 living former US presidents come together to announce https://t.co/toauaetqEc fundraising effort for #Harvey relief. pic.twitter.com/QfF3KDVbqv — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 7, 2017

The announcement was made during the kickoff of this year’s football season, and features the five former presidents’ message to donate what they can to help Texas recover.

The charity effort is called One America Appeal, and according to the site, every bit of the money raised will go toward helping people recover from Harvey’s damage.





You can select a predetermined amount to donate, or type in an amount yourself. Two charity organizations will receive the money: the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, which focuses on the greater Houston area, and the Rebuild Texas Fund, which helps communities across Texas outside Houston.

The website also states the fund is being expanded to include the victims of Hurricane Irma.

The money will be collected through the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation, a nonprofit organization, and the funds will be disbursed to where they’re needed. No tax dollars are being put toward the fund.

Across southeast Texas, people are still clearing damage from Harvey out of their homes and businesses from the unprecedented deluge of rain and flooding.

Harvey dropped almost 52 inches of rain near Mont Belvieu, more than the record for annual rainfall, in a day.

