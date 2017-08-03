Rep. Dawnna Dukes just had her plea deal revoked

Texas State Representative Dawnna Dukes was offered a plea bargain by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to resign in exchange for dropping the list of charges against her. That deal was revoked at the close of business yesterday.

Dukes was given until the end of the day on Tuesday to accept the deal, and as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the DA’s office had received no notification from Dukes indicating that she wanted to accept the plea deal. Dukes trial for the corruption charges brought against her was delayed on the grounds of a “legislative continuance,” allowing an elected official to postpone a trial while the legislature is in session if it keeps them from their duties.





RELATED: Rep. Dawnna Dukes Has Until the End of Today to Resign.

Dukes is charged with two misdemeanors for abusing her office and 13 felony counts of tampering with evidence. If she receives the maximum sentence for these charges, she could spend more years in prison than she has in office, according to The Hayride. Dukes has been in office for 20 years.

Since Dukes did not accept the DA’s plea deal, her trial date is set for October 16.

RELATED: Multi-Million Dollar Corruption Scandal Just Won’t Go Away for This Major Organization.