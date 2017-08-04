Report: Houston has the highest number of deadly highways in Texas

A recent study showed that Houston has 17 of the 78 most deadly stretches of highway in Texas. The study, conducted by research firm 1point21interactive, analyzed data from fatal crashes across the state from 2013 to 2015. The study found that just over 100 miles of Houston freeways were the site of 316 fatal crashes and 345 total fatalities.

The study also found that the deadliest freeway in Houston was Texas Highway 288. The 5.42-mile-long stretch of freeway was the site of 28 fatal crashes and 32 fatalities over the three years. The data shows that this stretch of road was the site of 5.91 fatalities per mile, making it the fifth-deadliest highway in the state.





The next-deadliest stretch of road in the state is also in Houston. Texas Highway 6 on the city’s west side had 16 fatal accidents and 17 fatalities on a 2.99-mile-long stretch of road, for a fatalities-per-mile rate of 5.69. Another stretch of the same road had 15 fatal accidents and 17 fatalities over 4.44 miles, for a fatalities-per-mile rate of 3.84.

Several Houston freeways have entries on this deadly list. Alternative U.S. Highway 90 (part of U.S. 59) on the city’s southwest side had 10 fatalities over only 1.91 miles, for a fatalities-per-mile rate of 5.23. Interstate 45 had a staggering 50 fatalities in 46 accidents over an 11.78-mile stretch, for a fatalities-per-mile rate of 4.24.

The stretch of highway with the highest death rate was in Edinburg in the Rio Grande Valley. The death rate for a 1.49-mile stretch of Interstate 69 was an incredible 8.05 deaths per mile, with seven fatal crashes and 12 fatalities.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than ten percent of all traffic fatalities across the national occurred in Texas. The report showed that Texas accounted for 1,297 fatal accidents and 1,473 fatalities from 2013 to 2015.