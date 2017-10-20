Residents of Dickinson should read the fine print closely on their applications for Harvey aid

Brace yourself, Houston:

According to a clause in a grant application, Dickinson residents applying for Hurricane Harvey aid are reportedly being asked to promise not to boycott Israel in order to receive aid.

As reported by ABC 13, the clause, in section 11 of the grant, caused some concern with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

"The application clearly requires people to have a certain political expression in order to get government benefits," an attorney, Randy Kallinen, said in an interview.





The city of Dickinson, Texas is requiring people applying for Hurricane Harvey aid to promise not to boycott Israel. This is unconstitutional. — ACLU (@ACLU) October 19, 2017

Despite the potentially volatile clause, city officials said it’s merely upholding a recently-passed state law, House Bill 89 (HB 89), by including the provision in the application text.

Also known as Anti-BDS, HB 89 prohibits state agencies from contracting with and certain public funds from investing in companies boycotting Israel.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill in May.

