Retail knows no bounds and does not discriminate in Houston, especially when it comes to economical locations

In addition to lucrative shale expansion, a growing population is leading to another kind of boom in Houston – in specialty retail.

The growth of new and current retail businesses is currently most concentrated in and around the 610 Loop, especially in the Midtown, EaDo, Heights and the Galleria.

Eado will soon be home of the East Village mixed-use project, containing up to 100,000 square feet of retail, office and residential space.





A gastropub known as Champan & Kirby was the first retail tenant to secure its spot at the location, with a series of restaurants and night spots set to follow over the next two years.

Rice Village, the long-established Inner Loop shopping destination, is also undergoing a makeover:

The upgraded shopping center will soon house some of Texas’ favorite restaurants, such as Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Shake Shack, as well as an open space for public art installations.

When the weather is 👌, take a work day outside on the Morningside Plaza and enjoy the ☀️.

Residents just outside 610 will also see a transformation at Bellaire Town Center, with plans for revitalization and expansion from a one-level, 39,000 square-foot space, to a two-level, 72,000 square-foot space.

The space will also include a two-level H-E-B grocery store, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Additionally, Midtown and Montrose will see new retail options in the coming months:

Spenga, a Chicago-based chain of fitness centers, will open on Lower Westheimer in late 2017, taking over the space held by Michelangelo’s Italian restaurant, which is planning to relocate.

The gym will feature yoga studio, spin classes and strength training facilities.

Real estate developer and restaurateur Fred Sharifi are further working on plans to develop a multi-use project at Fairview and Taft, just a few blogs away from Spenga.

The project is expected to include retail, restaurant and office spaces, as well as a five-story parking garage.

