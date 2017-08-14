Return to sender: Police nab “unsuccessful” carjacker who stole a postal truck

The third time wasn’t the charm for a carjacker who stole a postal truck in southwest Houston Saturday.

Police took the suspect into custody at around 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of Presidio, after he pulled a gun on a mail carrier and then took off in a postal truck.

Thankfully, GPS in the truck led the cops to the 14400 block of Croquet in Windsor Village. Officers nabbed him as he was trying to back the truck into a patrol car, and then jump from a window in the truck.





Police think the man is responsible for at least two other unsuccessful carjackings; in one, he pulled a gun on a pickup-truck driver but then “walked away.”

The suspect was taken into custody, and could be facing federal charges because the carjacking involved a federal worker and vehicle.