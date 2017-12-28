Menu
Uncertainty surrounds the discovery of a dead body on fire in southeast Houston
Police have upped the ante in the search for 39-year-old Lieu Nguyen’s killer, who was found shot to death Dec. 5.

“Someone out there knows about this case. Call Crime Stoppers and help solve this heinous crime,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.


Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers has raised the reward for information leading to an arrest in Nguyen’s murder to $10,000. Nguyen is survived by her two sons; one 11-year-old and one eight-month-old.

Nguyen’s body was reportedly found at the intersection of Addicks-Clodine Road and Bissonnet Road by her husband, after she was able to pull over to the side of the road and call him for help. By the time authorities arrived, she had died from her injuries.

Police believe the shooting may have been motivated by road rage.

“Early indicators of witness statements and some video we believe that there was some type of altercation on the roadway and an unknown subject fired at her vehicle and she was struck multiple times,” said Detective Scott Minyard of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department.

There are people who witnessed the shooting, according to investigators, and they are still looking for the culprit. They’ve also combed the area for surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers phone line at
(281) 342-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip at http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/

Reward doubles for murderer of woman from Fort Bend, Texas
Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

A fight may have sparked a fire spreading to multiple rooms in a Houston motel
Former Texas judge faces sexual abuse lawsuit from former male Bible Study student
Police chase catches trio fleeing after beating one man and hitting motorcyclist outside Houston’s Bombshells
A Harvey survivor’s photo booth business stolen on Christmas Eve to the tune of $25K
Cameras catch an aquarium spilling on Christmas dinner at a Houston restaurant
