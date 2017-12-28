Police have upped the ante in the search for 39-year-old Lieu Nguyen’s killer, who was found shot to death Dec. 5.

“Someone out there knows about this case. Call Crime Stoppers and help solve this heinous crime,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.





RELATED: Authorities wonder if two Houston teens were targeted in drive-by shooting

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers has raised the reward for information leading to an arrest in Nguyen’s murder to $10,000. Nguyen is survived by her two sons; one 11-year-old and one eight-month-old.

Nguyen’s body was reportedly found at the intersection of Addicks-Clodine Road and Bissonnet Road by her husband, after she was able to pull over to the side of the road and call him for help. By the time authorities arrived, she had died from her injuries.

Police believe the shooting may have been motivated by road rage.

“Early indicators of witness statements and some video we believe that there was some type of altercation on the roadway and an unknown subject fired at her vehicle and she was struck multiple times,” said Detective Scott Minyard of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of Lieu Nguyen who was found dead in a car last week.https://t.co/npvEAqOR2g pic.twitter.com/KSAv91snCl — FOX26Houston (@Fox26Houston) December 17, 2017

There are people who witnessed the shooting, according to investigators, and they are still looking for the culprit. They’ve also combed the area for surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers phone line at

(281) 342-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip at http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/

RELATED: One dead, one injured in game room shooting on Houston’s southwest side