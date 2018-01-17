A tough road loss and a vocal bench player reportedly prompted several Houston Rockets players to confront some Los Angeles Clippers on their own turf:





The Rockets slump continued with an 11-point deficit in the Cippers’ 113-102 victory during a game commentators described as “emotional” and “chippy” almost from the opening tip.

Prior to the game, the Clippers played a video tribute to Chris Paul, the All-Star point guard who led the team for six years, prior to signing with the Rockets this past off-season.

Paul reportedly signed with the Rockets due to the deterioration of his relationships with the organization and his teammates, including center Blake Griffin.

Thousands of Clippers fans booed the video and Paul during pre-game introductions.

As the Clippers surged late in the game, Griffin reportedly bumped into Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, which allegedly prompted D’Antoni to shout an obscenity back at Griffin.

Griffin also hurled a ball at Rockets guard Eric Gordon as Griffin fell out of bounds to save the Clippers’ possession.

Another source of irritation for the Rockets came from the Clippers bench:

Austin Rivers, son of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, sat the game out with an ankle injury, and the younger Rivers reportedly talked trash at Rockets players during Griffin’s explosive performance.

After the game, several Rockets players, including Harden, Paul and Ariza, went to the Clippers locker room to confront Griffin and Rivers, where reports claim they banged on the locker room door.

Clippers security refused to let them in, but a witness claims Rivers yelled in support of Ariza coming in, allegedly calling him a “b*tch *ss”.

Although no physical confrontation ensued, NBA officials said they are investigating the incident, with any potential suspensions or fines reportedly likely to be announced before the end of the week.

Observers say participants on both teams could face “severe discipline,” saying further “there will be no shortage of punished individuals.”