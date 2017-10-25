Rockport’s mayor discloses the sad truth about rebuilding the city in its Harvey postmortem

As much of the Texas Gulf Coast rebuilds after Harvey, the mayor of Rockport made a shocking announcement: the majority of the city’s damaged areas will not be rebuilt.
Mayor Charles “C.J.” Wax spoke alongside three other Gulf Coast mayors at an event hosted by the Texas Tribune to discuss the effects of the storm.
About one-third of Rockport was heavily damaged by Harvey, and that 30-35 percent of the city will not be rebuilt.
Progress has been slow in the coastal city, with just 300 of the 1,300 businesses in the community open.
Formerly a tourist destination, Rockport lost the use of four of its five main attractions, which were either destroyed or damaged beyond use. Additionally, the city, known for its trees, lost 800,000 cubic yards of vegetation — including most of the trees that made the city recognizable.
With tourism stifled, the city will face an economic hardship for years to come. The gradual rebuilding of salvageable areas will limit the number of visitors who flock to the coast, translating to fewer dollars for the struggling city.
“This isn’t going to happen tomorrow or the next day — this is going to be several years before we are anywhere close to where we were,” Wax explained. “The impact next year is going to be severe.”