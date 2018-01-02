Menu
Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7, have been missing since New Year’s Eve, the same day their mother was found dead in their home.


Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7. (Photo: Round Rock police)

Police in Round Rock, Texas, are searching for a person of interest in the case identified as Terry Allen Miles, 44. According to KVUE, he was last seen driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent, Texas license plate number JGH9845.

The girls’ mother, Tonya Bates, was found deceased in her home New Year’s Eve after authorities went there in response to a welfare check. Miles is reportedly her roommate, and police are searching for him in connection with Bates’ death.

Miles is 6′ 2”, 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard. This is a photo of the car he was last seen driving.

Terry Allen Miles might be in route to Louisiana in a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. (Photo: Round Rock Police)

Initially, police believed Miles was heading to Louisiana, but there have since been reports that he was sighted in northern New Mexico, and possibly southern Colorado. The children were reportedly with Miles when he was last sighted.

If you can provide any information regarding their whereabouts, please call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

