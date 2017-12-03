This week in ‘Things You Only See on Houston Highways’….

RELATED: Houston is hoping to get smart about traffic with new technology





On Friday afternoon, drivers along the Gulf Freeway said they received the gift of a naked man atop a moving truck.

Witnesses said they saw the man doing shimmying motions while disrobing around 5:15 p.m. near the Scott Street exit south of downtown.

As seen in the footage, the black truck drove slowly in traffic, eventually pulling onto the side of the road.

RELATED: Watch the bizarre scene that slowed Houston traffic for two hours, but thankfully had a happy ending

This is far from the first time such a display graced Houston roadways:

For instance, earlier this year, a suicidal man in underwear dangled from a highway sign, and who could forget the naked METRO rider?

But wait, there’s more:

Maybe it’s the humidity, but, one thing’s for sure, people like to put themselves out there in Houston.