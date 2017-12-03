Menu
Urban on the outside, but deeply Texan at the heart, there's nothing better than "Autumn in Houston"
This week in ‘Things You Only See on Houston Highways’….

On Friday afternoon, drivers along the Gulf Freeway said they received the gift of a naked man atop a moving truck.

Witnesses said they saw the man doing shimmying motions while disrobing around 5:15 p.m. near the Scott Street exit south of downtown.

As seen in the footage, the black truck drove slowly in traffic, eventually pulling onto the side of the road.

This is far from the first time such a display graced Houston roadways:

For instance, earlier this year, a suicidal man in underwear dangled from a highway sign, and who could forget the naked METRO rider?

But wait, there’s more:

Maybe it’s the humidity, but, one thing’s for sure, people like to put themselves out there in Houston.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
