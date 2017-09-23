School librarian gets booked for reading way too much into a relationship with a student

On a day when we’ve already covered a different story about a teacher being arrested for the second time this year on sex with a student allegations, we learn that two more teachers are under investigation for improper contact with a student.

RELATED: Police believe an elementary school teacher’s sex romps didn’t stop with just two teens

A librarian at Kerrville Tivy High School was booked and released from jail on bond after she was hauled in for what’s being called officially an improper relationship between an educator and student.

Sara D’Spain, whose age has not been disclosed, was placed on administrative leave last week. Interestingly, she isn’t the only educator at this school under investigation for the same crime, The San Antonio Express-News reported.





The other teacher hasn’t been identified, but the investigation is active.

The Daily Times report clarified that the two incidents are unrelated but that both were reported mid-September, clearly not long after school started.

While D’Spain was released from jail after posting $35,000 bond, this is not the end of her troubles. It is only the beginning.

According to WOAI, if D’Spain is found guilty she could face as many as 20 years behind bars. At a minimum, she would get two years in prison.

The details of the allegations against D’Spain are not known at this time.

The school district, for its part, has released a statement through its superintendent.

RELATED: Not once, but twice — bad teacher arrested on sex charge for the second time this year

“These allegations are of behaviors that will not be tolerated in our school district and that are not indicative of our faculty and staff,” Superintendent Mark J. Foust said, according to the Houston Chronicle.