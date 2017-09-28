Scott Pelley did Texas proud with his “60 Minutes” segment on Harvey

Was Harvey a fluke or a prescient promise of the future?

That was the crux of a Scott Pelley segment which aired on “60 Minutes” Sunday.

Pelley, a native Texan, talked to numerous affected survivors and Houstonians. One man whose home had never before taken on water had as much water as he is tall by the end of the storm–six feet, two inches.





The report says the storm ravaged some 27,000 homes in the Houston area.

