Scrap metal in the road caused flat tires this morning along US-59

It wasn’t a typical commute this morning along the Southwest Freeway.

Drivers encountered scrap metal on the busy roadway at Highway 288 heading into downtown, which unfortunately, led to numerous cars getting flat tires.

Some 19 vehicles were disabled after running over the debris, according to ABC 13.

S.H. 288 (southbound) @ U.S. 59, road debris has flattened tires on several vehicles. Expect delays. #houtraffic CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2017

TxDot was called out to retrieve the metal from the road.





By mid-morning, the roadway had been cleared but lanes were still moving slowly.