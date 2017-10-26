Scrap metal in the road caused flat tires this morning along US-59

It wasn’t a typical commute this morning along the Southwest Freeway.
Drivers encountered scrap metal on the busy roadway at Highway 288 heading into downtown, which unfortunately, led to numerous cars getting flat tires.
Some 19 vehicles were disabled after running over the debris, according to ABC 13.
TxDot was called out to retrieve the metal from the road.
By mid-morning, the roadway had been cleared but lanes were still moving slowly.