Randy Roblyer, 24, of Bryan, Texas, has been missing since Sunday, and authorities are stepping up the search.

Roblyer was last seen leaving his job at Shipley Donuts in College Station, and his truck was later found abandoned on the side of William D. Fitch Parkway, according to KBTX. The truck was found near Carters Creek, between Highway 6 and Rock Prairie Road.





The search for Roblyer was briefly suspended, but continued Thursday and remains ongoing.

His cousin posted a message on Reddit to try and get the word out, saying, “My cousin is missing, potentially in a life-threatening medical situation, please be on the lookout.” She added he could be heading to the Houston area.

“He may have taken an overdose of insulin. He has a serious medical condition and could be in real danger,” his mother, Kathy Roblyer, said in a Facebook post.

His mother said in a statement he sounded “ill and disoriented” when he talked to her on the phone Sunday, just before his disappearance.

She added if he is well enough to travel, her son may be trying to get to Houston or Colorado. The Texas Department of Public Safety missing persons bulletin also says he may be heading to Houston.

Authorities are also looking for 15-year-old Anastasia Wood of Wichita Falls, Texas. Missing and believed to be in danger, Wood was last seen Jan. 7.

