Search underway for group that robbed Subway restaurant in Northwest Houston

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a group of armed robbers that burglarized a Subway restaurant on July 8.

According to news website click2houston.com, a group of eight walked into a Subway restaurant in northwest Houston, where one of them jumped the counter and pulled a gun on an employee. The thieves then made off with cash from the register in a stolen car.

Surveillance footage shows the men wearing masks or hoodies pulled tightly over their faces to obscure their features.





This is far from the first time a Subway in Houston has seen burglary or violence. In February, an employee was shot and killed while protecting his mother during a robbery, and in April another Subway in the Sugar Land area was robbed at gunpoint by four men.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

