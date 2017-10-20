See the photo of the Houston woman who looks too young to be this 18-year-old’s mom

When Kemonte Guthrie posted a sweet selfie with his mom last week, he had no idea it would go viral.

But the photo on Twitter–caption: “My mom is pushing 50 years old and still looks like my twin”–has clearly resonated with people, many of whom cannot believe Kemonte’s mom, Angela Williamson, is 44.

Since Oct. 12, the tweet has gotten over 30,000 retweets and more than 122,000 likes.

My mom is pushing 50 years old and still looks like my twin. pic.twitter.com/0EuOSYKaqh — kg (@kemvnte) October 12, 2017





And once people got over the fact that Angela was his mom and not his twin, they wanted to know the secret to her youthful look.

Definitely a goal, tell her she's reflecting God's work on black people 😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Zodiac freak 😘😱🙌 (@KareemSarah2) October 13, 2017

And:

She got a husband? Asking for a friend.. — Mike (@_NotchoCheese) October 12, 2017

All of which means, this mother of five must be drinking from the fountain of youth.