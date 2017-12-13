A “grinch” who stole an employee Christmas tree from a Seguin Whataburger recently returned the tree, saving Christmas.

Police, who dubbed the thief the “Whataburger Grinch,” released a dubbed version of the classic Christmas cartoon “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to announce the thief’s change of heart.





After the theft of the tree, the police turned to social media to catch their culprit, with their take on the Dr. Suess classic:

“The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!

Now, please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

Seguin PD needs your help. We are in a pinch.

Identify this What-A-Burger GRINCH!”

According to the Seguin Police Department’s Facebook post, employees’ savings purchased the tree, which they decorated with their handmade ornaments.

Security footage captured the moment a young customer snatched the tree from the counter and ran away.

In an update about the case posted to Facebook, the police department said the alleged thief stole the tree on a dare and would be doing community service to make amends for his crime:

“Just like the Grinch in Whoville that year,

He wound up finding his Christmas cheer.

Our local guy, who stole from Whataburger on a dare,

Returned the short tree, which is actually quite rare.

To those who might steal this Christmas year,

We ask that you rather give some Christmas cheer.”

The tree is now back on the Whataburger counter, bringing holiday cheer to employees and patrons.