Several cops were needed to move this huge gator found taking up residence in a Texas home

Although it was expected that wildlife would be swept along by Harvey’s flood waters into unusual places, it doesn’t make the sight of a 9-foot-long alligator lounging in a living room any less jarring.

A photo posted on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office shows the uninvited reptile taking up residence in a Texas home.

Video of the removal was captured by KTRK.





Although it took several officers to remove the gator, he was ultimately returned to the wild without incident.

“Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to an intruder call at a residence near Lake Houston. Upon arrival, deputies were met by a large alligator who made his way into this flooded home. Constables will soon be delivering the alligator back into his natural habitat,” the Constable’s Office wrote on Facebook.