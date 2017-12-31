Menu
Trump County Considering Climate Read this Next

Flood insurance shows two different Harvey recovery paths for Houston's "haves" and "have-nots"
Advertisement

A Texas family is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old who died after a treehouse collapsed on him.

On Christmas even, Kade Contreras reportedly played at a family member’s home in the Splendora area when the freak accident occurred:


The boy stood on the ground, when the treehouse crashed down from the tree, striking him.

RELATED: Rapper and his nonprofit give a second Christmas to fire victims

First responders rushed the pre-kindergartener to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he sustained a head injury.

“You almost can’t encapsulate it into words,” chief of the Cleveland ISD Police Department Rex Evans said in an interview with KHOU.

Evans acted as a family spokesman following the accident.

Several days after the accident, his family and their Cleveland, Texas community rallied around the boy’s hospital bed hoping for a miracle.

However, those hopes became dashed on Wednesday when the boy passed away from his injuries; doctors told the family they could not detect signs of brain wave activity.

RELATED: J.J. Watt makes young cancer patient’s dreams come true

Contreras’ mother Courtney Contreras posted on Facebook about the loss:

“Our sweet baby boy went home to be with Jesus today. At 4:18 p.m. I am trying really hard not to question the whys because I will never know that,” Contreras wrote.

Kade is reportedly her youngest of four boys.

“He had just turned 4 and was looking forward to Christmas,” Evans said in a statement.

May this young boy and his family know peace.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement