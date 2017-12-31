A Texas family is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old who died after a treehouse collapsed on him.

On Christmas even, Kade Contreras reportedly played at a family member’s home in the Splendora area when the freak accident occurred:





The boy stood on the ground, when the treehouse crashed down from the tree, striking him.

RELATED: Rapper and his nonprofit give a second Christmas to fire victims

First responders rushed the pre-kindergartener to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he sustained a head injury.

“You almost can’t encapsulate it into words,” chief of the Cleveland ISD Police Department Rex Evans said in an interview with KHOU.

Evans acted as a family spokesman following the accident.

Several days after the accident, his family and their Cleveland, Texas community rallied around the boy’s hospital bed hoping for a miracle.

However, those hopes became dashed on Wednesday when the boy passed away from his injuries; doctors told the family they could not detect signs of brain wave activity.

RELATED: J.J. Watt makes young cancer patient’s dreams come true

Contreras’ mother Courtney Contreras posted on Facebook about the loss:

“Our sweet baby boy went home to be with Jesus today. At 4:18 p.m. I am trying really hard not to question the whys because I will never know that,” Contreras wrote.

Kade is reportedly her youngest of four boys.

“He had just turned 4 and was looking forward to Christmas,” Evans said in a statement.

May this young boy and his family know peace.