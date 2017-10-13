Several Houston shootings reported overnight, with motives unknown and suspects at large

Early Friday morning, two shootings took place inside the city of Houston, leaving one man dead and one in the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Houston Chronicle, a man waited at a traffic light at the intersection of Fondren and Westpark in west Houston when bullets shot him dead at the stop.

In a statement, Detective E.P. Aguilera of the HPD’s Homicide Division said the victim managed to get out of his car and attempted to make it to a nearby Chevron station, where he collapsed in the parking lot between 12:30 and 1:00 a.m.





Shell casings were found in the road, leading police to believe the gunfire came from another car at this time.

Around the same hour, close to midnight, police said they responded to a call at the intersection of Nagle and Alabama in the Third Ward, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, which potentially came from a drive-by shooting.

At this time, he is in the hospital in critical condition, but expected to survive.

According to the Chronicle, another shooting happened a day earlier at a convenience store on the same street.

Information is developing on these separate incidents as police continue their investigations.