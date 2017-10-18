Several Houstonians are accused of indecency with children, one still on the run from police

According to authorities, a former staffer at a charter school is on the lam and two other men are also facing charges for indecency with a child in three, separate ongoing investigations across the area.

At KIPP Explore Academy, Brandon McElveen, 33, is reportedly being charged with indecency with a child, though he is currently at large; parents at the school said he worked in the facility’s athletics department.

Superintendent Sehba Ali said the decision to terminate McElveen came after authorities learned and alerted the school to the allegations.





A volunteer of the same name received praise by the community for his work after Harvey, but an official photo is not available from police at this time, and media blacked out his photo without identification confirmation:

“It was disappointing. I was sad. I was really broken because KIPP is very careful on the people that they hire,” parent Rita Delarosa said in an interview with ABC 13.

Meanwhile, in Pearland, a former cashier at a Dollar General store stands accused of exposing himself to customers in the checkout line, and police say there is surveillance footage to prove it.

Noah Washington, 18, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of indecent exposure with a child; police arrested Washington on Oct. 12, but, according to police records, he is currently out on bond.

After a customer complained on Oct. 6, the police began their investigation, which they said is ongoing at this time.

And in Spring, a volunteer with the Boy Scouts is accused of multiple sex crimes with children.

Ulf Lueders, 41, faces a charge of online solicitation of a minor. He is also being charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child in 2010 and 2014.

If you or someone you know would like to talk to someone about sexual assault, there are organizations in Houston who can help.

These are developing stories.