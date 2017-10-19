Several pharmacy robberies are stumping police, and there are signs to suggest the crimes are related

After a series of hits in the area, authorities are beginning to suspect a ring of pharmacy bandits may be operating around town.

Three Houston area pharmacies were recently robbed, leaving authorities to wonder if the same criminals are repeatedly making off with the stolen drugs.

RELATED: Authorities arrest dozens in North Harris county prostitution sting

The first break-in happened at an H-E-B pharmacy at 9828 Blackhawk in Houston on August 2; police said two men entered the pharmacy, one of whom reportedly threatened an employee with a gun.





Witnesses said the bandits left with a white bucket filled of prescription drugs.

A second pharmacy robbery occurred in Friendswood on September 28, with police believing one suspect entered the Edgewood Pharmacy, located at 120 S. Friendswood Drive, just before 4:00 p.m.

He reportedly handed a note to the employee and then showed a gun at his waist.

Authorities and witnesses describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male with a neck tattoo, wearing a black hat with a “Police” logo, sunglasses, a “Hog 71” shirt and khaki pants at the time of the incident; he reportedly drove a blue and tan 2002-06 Ford Exhibition with a missing rear hubcap.

Most recently, robbers hit another H-E-B pharmacy on October 4; police said three thieves broke into the 3540 Rayford Rd. location in Spring between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m, filling a plastic bin with drugs and fleeing in a silver sedan.

Authorities said they are not sure which drugs the thieves are targeting, but are working to determine if the cases are related.

RELATED: Universities in Texas reportedly seeing a spike in campus rape

Officials reportedly believe there are similarities between the two HEB robberies.

If you have any information about the robberies, contact your local authorities or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.