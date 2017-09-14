Several weeks after Harvey, some roads around the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs are still closed

While there is good news for many Houston commuters, like the Tollway reopening, west Houston continues to be a nightmare for frustrated drivers, particularly on the streets around the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs.

RELATED: Houston police called in the middle of the night to handle a massive roadside issue

Although it’s been several weeks since Harvey hit Houston, according to transportation leaders, it may be a few more before certain byways in western Harris County will reopen.

In a release from Houston TranStar, officials set timelines for when the roads will be passable.





They also cautioned to avoid driving around barriers near areas where water is still overflowing.

RELATED: Gun threats against a mom and baby on Houston’s highways is only one nightmare drivers face post-Harvey

Meanwhile, all good things come to an end:

Today at 4:00 a.m., after some time offline, toll roads once began charging fees.