She caught her husband in bed with his mistress, but she quickly proved Hell hath no fury like a Houston-area woman scorned

When 49-year-old Debra Davis found out her husband was cheating on their marriage, she didn’t wait until he came home to confront him.

At the home of his suspected lover, Davis went in to find her husband, ultimately leading to a confrontation outside, where police say Davis shot Rodney Johnson in the groin.

The incident occurred in the 9400 block of Cathedral Drive near Wilmington in the Sunnyside division of southeast Houston on Tuesday.

Just before midnight, neighbors reported hearing arguing in the street.





Suddenly, shots rang out.

Police say Davis sat in her car as she confronted her husband, who was with another woman in a home nearby.

The other woman was at the scene of the shooting, but she was not injured.

BREAKING: Debra Davis, who police say shot and killed her husband, FOUND and in police custody #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3t4Cw9oRyg — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 2, 2017

Authorities arrived and rushed Johnson to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he later died as a result of his wounds.

Davis drove away from the scene, leading to a brief manhunt, but she turned herself in at about 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.