The Battleship Texas is a remnant from America’s past, a reminder of the sacrifice and triumph brought on by two World Wars.

Stationed in the Houston Ship Channel near the San Jacinto Battleground historic site after its commissions, the Battleship Texas became America’s first permanent battleship memorial museum.





“It’s the only surviving U.S. ship that served in both World War I and World War II,” Battleship Texas Foundation Executive Director Bruce Bramlett said in an interview. “The ship was at D-Day, it was at the North Africa shore, it was at Okinawa and Iwo Jima.”

After surviving its tours across the globe, however, the battleship is reportedly facing an enemy on the homefront some conservations fear she can’t beat:

Time.

Preservationists say the 103-year-old ship is succumbing to rust and deterioration, and its financial foundation is struggling to keep up with the required maintenance funds, with many now fearing for the future of the military relic.

“Basically, a decision will have to be made either to scrap the ship, which means to dismantle it and do away with it, or it has to come out of the water,” Bramlett said.

According to its website, the Battleship Texas Foundation hopes to preserve the ship for future generations, but past donation efforts, including local high school fundraisers, fell short.

In their newest effort to save the ship, the foundation is launching an ad campaign in December attempting a new approach to feature the vessel:

Production on a song and music video is said to be underway, shooting locations for which include the ship itself.

Officials with the foundation said, through their efforts, they hope to draw both donations and calls to legislators, which could prompt the State of Texas to help move the battleship on land, where crews would place the ship on a stand – known as a “dry berth.”

Want to help save the Battleship Texas? You can or find out more about how to contact state officials here.