A babysitter accused of forcing a 4-year-old boy to perform a sex act just got some damning news

An 18-year-old San Antonio woman entrusted to babysit a 4-year-old boy is accused of sexually assaulting the child, KATU2 reports.

RELATED: An Arizona mother allegedly sold videos of her molesting children to a man who had paid her to masturbate online

Esmeralda Marie Medellin allegedly molested the boy while she was babysitting him in March.

According to the arrest warrant, the boy told his mother that Medellin forced him to perform sex acts on her. The mother wasted no time in calling police.

The police tested Medellin and the little boy, and officials say DNA results collected from the alleged assault confirmed the boy’s claim.





RELATED: Police video shows an intoxicated mom melting down in public while her 3-year-old kid was in the car

Medellin has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.