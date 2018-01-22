Menu
HPD officers says 3 children are safe following an early-morning car-jacking
A man reportedly drove himself to the hospital after suffering from shooting injuries in a Pasadena Applebee’s parking lot Sunday night.

The incident allegedly occurred around 7:00 p.m. at 5103 Fairmont Parkway, inside Beltway 8, being shot in the leg, through the door of his car, according to a report from KTRK.

The man told authorities the shooter drove a tan Toyota sedan, which possibly contained up to three people inside.

Meanwhile, earlier this weekend, a 75-year-old man died after a shooting in a Pearland H-E-B parking lot.

Police spoke with witnesses at the scene and are reportedly investigating this developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

