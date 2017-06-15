Shop Local will take over Axelrad on Sunday, June 18

Part of what makes Houston great is how much the community supports the spirit of independence and determination of the city’s creators and entrepreneurs. After all, this is Texas, where a can-do attitude and hard work are part of the state’s identity. What better way to support our fellow Houstonian’s than to shop local?

SHOP LOCAL Market is teaming up with Houston favorite Axelrad to make it easier for you put your dollars back into the community and to support local culture by bringing a pop-up market to the Axelrad Beer Garden on Sunday, June 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you’re going out for Father’s Day, there’s still plenty of time to hit up the market afterwards, or bring Dad along with you for beers and bonding.





Ursula’s Jerk Chicken will be selling food while visitors browse to live music from the Mike Wheeler Band. The pop-up market promises to feature art and goods from local artists, designers, vintage curators, musicians, and foodies.

As usual, Axelrad will have its wide selection of beers on tap, and tired shoppers can relax on the bar’s many comfortable hammocks.