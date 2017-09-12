Should you move to Houston? This list says yes

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, Houston is one of the top underrated cities in America and overall a great place to live.

You don’t have to tell that to the 2,167,988 who already live here, but it might come as shock to a certain other Texas city that likes to keep things weird.

The lovely people at Thrillist credit Houston’s relatively low cost of living, combined with its museums, attractions, sports franchises, and lush green spaces with making the city a great place to live. Neighborhoods with character are also a major bonus.





Houston’s thriving restaurant scene gets a quick mention but really deserves more attention. You can find any type of food you can want in Houston, and our lineup of award-winning chefs makes it almost exhausting trying to choose a place to eat.

If you’re a fan of cooking shows, Houston gives you the rare opportunity to go out and sample the food created by former show contestants, including Chopped champion Roshni Gurnani and Top Chef winner Paul Qui.

There are so many food options in Houston that we need an app to help us figure out where to get dinner.

Citing traffic and summer weather that feels like hot soup as the downsides to living in Houston, the article concludes that Houston’s reputation for “coolness” still hasn’t reached that of Austin.

Houston doesn’t need anyone to tell us that we’re awesome, but we tip our hats to Thrillist anyway.