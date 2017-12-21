It started as a quick trip to Tyler to see a man about a car, but, now, police report a Cypress man to be missing for more than a week, and his wife says she wants answers.





Alberto Arias-Nunez reportedly said goodbye to his wife and kids last Wed., Dec. 13.

“He said, ‘Right now, I’m going to look at this car, and I’ll be right back,’” Bianca Arias said in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

After a few hours, Bianca said she tried to call him but couldn’t reach him, thinking his phone died.

The next day, Bianca told police she drove to Tyler, increasingly concerned.

After stopping at police departments along the way and filing a missing-persons report, she came home empty-handed.

She said she did eventually reach the man from whom Alberto attempted by buy the car; he allegedly told Bianca her husband decided not to buy it, after which they decided to eat lunch together, with Alberto leaving after to return to Houston.

On Monday, Tyler police said they found Alberto’s Ford Expedition at a restaurant 40 minutes from Tyler.

His wife, however, is holding onto hope:

“I know he’s not going to do this to us,” Bianca said in an interview. “Especially during Christmas. His kids need him. Please. Send him back.”

Earlier this month, in a similar incident, police say they discovered a Richmond man dead after reportedly leaving his home to sell a car in Houston.

Authorities are warning fellow Houstonians to stay vigilant and watch out for online predators, suggesting to move transactions to public places, such as the lobby of a police precinct.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.