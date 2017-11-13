Six from MS-13 indicted after body of Houston-area teen missing for 2 years is positively ID’ed

His body was found more than a year ago in a remote part of Huntsville, Texas. Set on fire and left for dead, Noe Anael Espinal was killed–likely by a rival gang otherwise known as MS-13.

RELATED: Razor blades found melted into slides at two Huntsville, Texas parks

Espinal’s skeletal remains scattered over a swath of rural land were positively identified over the weekend. The Spring teen had been missing for two years, according to Huntsville police.

Six people–five from Houston and one from Huntsville–have been indicted on murder charges for his fatal stabbing.





RELATED: The mastermind behind a Sugar Land inheritance scheme is set for execution

According to Click2Houston, all six are from El Salvador and are living in the country illegally as members of MS-13. Authorities believe Espinal was a member of a rival gang, which played a role in his murder.