Six new moms in Harris County have contracted Zika, and the CDC says things could get worse in Houston

According to Legacy Community Health, six Harris County women who recently gave birth have contracted Zika.

All of the women reportedly had been traveling outside the country.

They were all given a preliminary diagnosis several months ago, but the Centers for Disease Control recently confirmed their Zika status.

“The threat of Zika is lower this year than last in our hemisphere, but as our six latest cases show, pregnant women in Texas should remain vigilant,” Dr. Ann Barnes, Legacy’s chief medical officer, said in an interview. “Patient education in Harris County must continue through this year’s mosquito season. Prevention must still be the key message coming from public health officials and health care providers.”





A Zika travel alert is still in effect for Miami-Dade County in Florida and Cameron County in South Texas.