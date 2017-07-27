Slow down, Houston! Harris County ranks No. 2 in speeding tickets

If you’re trying to avoid seeing flashing lights behind your vehicle, then driving through Houston might be a bit of a risk.

Based on recent data, Harris County ranks in the number two spot for the most DPS tickets written in the state of Texas.

Only Hidalgo County, situated in south Texas, writes more tickets.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram originally reported the results.

DPS spokesman Tom Vinger made it clear that the DPS office is nothing but proud of their ticketing numbers.





“People die and are seriously injured every day in senseless, preventable vehicle crashes — all because someone chose to drive irresponsibly, including speeding,” he explained. “We are unapologetic about our Troopers’ efforts to enforce all laws in every area of the state, and we’re proud of the critical role they play in keeping our roadways safe for everyone.”

There may be another reason why Harris County is among the most ticketed. Houston is a known hub for sex trafficking, and law enforcement officers are able to make other arrests by coming down hard on moving violations.

“Through traffic enforcement, troopers routinely arrest drunk drivers; seize illegal drugs and weapons before they make it into our communities; arrest wanted fugitives; rescue endangered children during routine traffic stops; help stranded motorists; and provide lifesaving aid to those in need,” Vinger added.

Perhaps those benefits can soften the blow of getting a speeding ticket.

If you’ve been ticketed for speeding in Houston, then it seems you’re in good company.