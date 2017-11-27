Edwin Ospino’s life has changed since a Snapchat video of him shooting in a park in the Heights went viral.

The 22-year-old is now speaking out after his arrest last week–thanks to a Crime Stoppers tipster–and says his decision to shoot at a tree in Cottage Grove Park was unfortunate.

“It was a bone-headed decision,” he told Eyewitness News, following his release from jail on bond.

“The gunshots were what obviously brought the attention … I’m not a violent person and everyone who knows me would actually agree with me. I don’t want to be known as the guy who shot a gun, shot a gun at a tree. I feel this whole thing going on, this is ruining my life.”

His girlfriend of two years also agrees that Ospino made a bad mistake.

“They hit him pretty hard in court and I feel they blew it out of proportion,” Toni Flores told the news station. “I want him to get a fair trial.”

Ospino is facing a deadly conduct charge, which is a felony. His first court appearance will be sometime this week.