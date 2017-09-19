Some Houston-area grocery stores are still having trouble getting back to business

A Fiesta Mart near the Addicks Reservoir and Highway 6 was particularly hard-hit.

RELATED: H-E-B’s CEO writes a huge check out to to J.J. Watt’s Harvey relief fund

So were a number of grocery stores scattered around the Houston area, post-Harvey.

While H-E-B, Kroger and others were lucky–and quick to reopen their stores–a handful of supermarkets, located throughout nine communities, are experiencing delays.

The Houston Food Bank identified at least nine areas that will require extra donations before stores are reopened. They include: east Houston, Baytown, Channelview, Kingwood, Cypress, Pasadena and Richmond.





Meanwhile, Fiesta Mart hopes to reopen at least two of its three closed stores. Unfortunately, there’s no timetable as to when the Addicks-adjacent location will reopen.