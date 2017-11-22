It’s not a usual occurrence–someone shooting in the street in the Heights–so police and residents are equally alarmed.

Now, authorities are turning to clues from a Snapchat video for answers as to who did it, and offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information.

Police returned to the scene of the crime Tuesday, Cottage Grove Park, where earlier this week the gunshots rang out, hoping to find surveillance video or other evidence.

Meanwhile, residents are concerned.

“It just makes me really nervous that just down the street at the park where a lot of people walk, there could be someone standing in open air with a gun,” neighbor Marianna Corcoran told Eyewitness News.