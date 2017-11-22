Menu
With increased demand for electric cars, can Houston survive in 2040?
It’s not a usual occurrence–someone shooting in the street in the Heights–so police and residents are equally alarmed.

Now, authorities are turning to clues from a Snapchat video for answers as to who did it, and offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information.

Police returned to the scene of the crime Tuesday, Cottage Grove Park, where earlier this week the gunshots rang out, hoping to find surveillance video or other evidence.

Meanwhile, residents are concerned.

“It just makes me really nervous that just down the street at the park where a lot of people walk, there could be someone standing in open air with a gun,” neighbor Marianna Corcoran told Eyewitness News.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Advertisement