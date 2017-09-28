Someone get the hose: Houston’s firefighters are heating up their 2018 calendar all for a good cause

Just when first responders might have receded from top-of-mind, here comes yet another reason why they’re relevant: The 2018 Houston Fire Fighters Calendar is now available.

A Special Apparatus Edition of the calendar, which benefits the Houston Fire Fighters Burned Children’s Fund and community fire safety and prevention education, is on sale now.

See what you’re missing here. Hint: chiseled abs, and a surprising amount of mustaches.





The calendars are $20.