Sorry, ladies: J.J. Watt and his girlfriend Kealia Ohai just posted another adorable photo on Insta

Disappointing women the world-over, things are heating up for J.J. Watt and his girlfriend Kealia Ohai.

RELATED: J.J. Watt is in a happy relationship, though his many admirers are now heartbroken

The Houston Texans defensive end and his Houston Dash forward-love just posted another adorable photo on Instagram, seemingly cementing their utter contentment.

Date Night. @kealiamae A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

In the shot, captioned “Date night,” Watt looks straight into the camera with a sly smile, while Ohai beatifically perches on his lap with her arms around his neck.

The couple have been dating for over a year–and will probably be spending even more time together this football offseason because Ohai unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury on June 24.





RELATED: Starting this July, you can finally wear J.J. Watt (sort of)

💙 A post shared by Kealia Ohai (@kealiamae) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Well-wishing commenters offered positive vibes to Ohai on her rehab, but trust us: No one is that happy this relationship is going well–except Ohai, Watt and their family and friends.