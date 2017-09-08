The southbound lanes of Beltway 8 are still closed

Commuters rejoiced when Beltway 8’s northbound lanes reopened.

RELATED: Still under water, West Beltway may not reopen for more than 10 days

But it’s a mixed blessing–because the southbound lanes are still closed, according to ABC 13.

While the roadway was under water for two weeks after Harvey hit, and crews did a miraculous job clearing it, the southbound side still sports a massive sinkhole–all of which means that those lanes are not ready for prime time (or morning-time commutes).

Not a minute to spare! Work already underway on West Beltway 8 #HarveyRecovery #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/boUMcjqmSJ — Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) September 7, 2017





Because some feeder roads are still impassible, navigating around the highway is still challenging.

RELATED: King Kylie and her new Houston beau were spotted doing something extraordinarily ordinary near the Beltway

However, officials are optimistic that the southbound lanes will reopen sometime next week.