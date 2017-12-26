Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-26 at 9.01.12 AM Read this Next

A Houston man is looking to make his return to Austin, launching his bid for governor earlier this month
Advertisement

Charise Miles is a flight attendant on a mission. The Southwest Airlines crew member, a 20-year veteran, loves to sing on the job, and a divorce a few years ago during Christmas left her wanting to bring smiles to travelers’ faces during the holidays.


RELATED: “I will f—–g kill everybody!”: Woman lashes out on plane after sneaking bathroom cigarette

“I went through a divorce in 2012 and I was so depressed during the holidays,” she explained. “In 2012 I made a vow that I was not going to sit home and be depressed during the holidays, so I picked up trips to work during Christmas so I can sing my way through Christmas.”

Over the weekend at Houston Hobby, passengers were waiting to board a flight, when Miles’ singing took them by surprise.

Her rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” was is now a viral sensation. But for Miles, it’s all part of the job.

“My motto for my job is that I’m there to make a difference,” she said. “So many people are depressed, stressed, sad. They’re going to funerals, they spend a lot of money for flight tickets. … If I can be the one to make a difference in somebody’s life and make their life better when they got off [the plane] than how they were when they came on, God put me there for that reason.”

RELATED: If you’re headed to Houston for turkey, we hope this flight attendant gets you there

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Alleged ‘celebratory’ gunfire in Houston strikes father twice while opening Christmas gifts
Rare Houston

Alleged ‘celebratory’ gunfire in Houston strikes father twice while opening Christmas gifts

,
Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman posts video of surprise “gift” for his mom
Rare Houston

Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman posts video of surprise “gift” for his mom

,
A Houston man is looking to make his return to Austin, launching his bid for governor earlier this month
Rare Houston

A Houston man is looking to make his return to Austin, launching his bid for governor earlier this month

The storm may be over, but the healing is just beginning for several Houston schools
Rare Houston

The storm may be over, but the healing is just beginning for several Houston schools

Advertisement