Charise Miles is a flight attendant on a mission. The Southwest Airlines crew member, a 20-year veteran, loves to sing on the job, and a divorce a few years ago during Christmas left her wanting to bring smiles to travelers’ faces during the holidays.





“I went through a divorce in 2012 and I was so depressed during the holidays,” she explained. “In 2012 I made a vow that I was not going to sit home and be depressed during the holidays, so I picked up trips to work during Christmas so I can sing my way through Christmas.”

Over the weekend at Houston Hobby, passengers were waiting to board a flight, when Miles’ singing took them by surprise.

Her rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” was is now a viral sensation. But for Miles, it’s all part of the job.

“My motto for my job is that I’m there to make a difference,” she said. “So many people are depressed, stressed, sad. They’re going to funerals, they spend a lot of money for flight tickets. … If I can be the one to make a difference in somebody’s life and make their life better when they got off [the plane] than how they were when they came on, God put me there for that reason.”

