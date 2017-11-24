A Wednesday Thanksgiving ended in tragedy for one family in southwest Houston, after a shooting injured a man, and his attack may be the result of random targeting:





According to police, family and friends gathered for a backyard barbecue in the 3900 block of Dalmation near Bathurst.

While they finished their meal just after midnight on Thursday, the family said a gunman walked up to the back of the home from a nearby bayou and fired on the gathering, striking one man several times in his lower body.

Authorities said they responded to a call of shots fired, but the suspect fled before they could arrive.

The victim reportedly received a transport to the hospital, and is said to currently be in stable condition.

No other injuries are reported at this time.

Currently under investigation, authorities said they are unable to determine a motive of the incident, and the suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.