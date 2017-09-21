Speaker Joe Straus has a clear position on what should happen to the Confederate plaque

On Tuesday, Texas House Speaker Joe Straus requested that a plaque asserting “the war between the states was not a rebellion, nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery,” be taken down.

The plaque was installed at the state capitol in 1959, and outlines the creed of an organization called The Children of the Confederacy, a branch of the United Daughters of the Confederacy made up of the descendants of confederate soldiers.

“This is not accurate, and Texans are not well-served by incorrect information about our history,” Straus said of the plaque in his letter to the State Preservation Board, which oversees the grounds of Texas’ capitol.





He noted that he understands the importance of Confederate monuments and plaques to some Texans, but that those monuments should be factually and historically accurate, and that the “Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque does not meet this standard,”

This is the latest installment in a long conversation around monuments and memorials to the Confederacy, which was thrust to the forefront of public consciousness after Charlottesvillae and eventually led to the removal of several Confederate statues in Texas.

There are, however, many of them still standing, including 12 on the grounds of the Texas capitol alone, according to the Texas Tribune.

