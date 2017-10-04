Specialized federal agents need Houstonians’ help after three masked men stole dangerous pawn shop inventory

On September 28, three masked men robbed the Cash America Pawn, located in the 6000 block of Lyons in Houston, at gunpoint.

During their robbery, the thieves made off with $19,000 worth of jewelry.

They also stole four firearms.

According to authorities, one of the robbers fired off a shot before they left the shop:

“The violence shown by these suspects is unacceptable in our community,” the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms (ATF) Special Agent-in-Charge Fred Milanowski said in an interview regarding the crime.





In order to help with the pursuit of catching the criminals, ATF officials announced an $11,000 reward for information.

According to the specialized federal agents, the men fled the scene in a black 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with front-end damage and Texas tags of GWT-3939.

One suspect was wearing a black hooded coat and black pants, while the second suspect wore a black jacket, gray pants, a tan hat and tennis shoes.

The third suspect wore a gray hooded coat, red pants and sandals.

All three suspects wore masks and were estimated to be about 6 feet and 160 pounds.

If you would like to share any information on this crime to authorities, you can report tips to the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also download the ReportIt app on Google Play or the Apple Store. When providing tips, you have the option to remain anonymous.