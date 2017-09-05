Sports Center sits down with a Houston Texans player who has far exceeded his fundraiser for Harvey relief

“It’s just a house,” one man said in the video posted by ESPN’s Sports Center Monday. “It can be rebuilt. Our lives can be rebuilt.”

His words encapsulate the attitude and resilience that continues to be displayed by Houston residents in the aftermath of Harvey’s havoc. The clip above shows several people who lost their homes trying to come to grips with what happened, and find a way to move forward.

Houston Texans player J.J. Watt has created a fundraiser to help people like them. So far, he has raised almost $20 million as of Tuesday.





Watt pledged he will do all he can to stretch the money raised and put it where its needed the most; every dollar will go to the recovery effort.

One week ago the goal was $200k We just passed $18.5 MILLION. Your generosity knows no bounds. Thank you. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 4, 2017

“This is so much bigger than any game, any season, any sack any touchdown,” Watt told ESPN in an interview. “Football’s a game, you know. This is life. I think this is, hands down, the most important thing that any of us are gonna go through, not just me.”

